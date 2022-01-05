Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Laura Paraschivescu
@laura_paraschivescu
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
winter landscape
winter lake
winter mood
winter mountains
winter day
winter forest
Nature Images
outdoors
panoramic
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
shoreline
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
land
coast
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #53: Paul Stamatiou
8 photos
· Curated by Paul Stamatiou
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
building
brown
349 photos
· Curated by Anna
Brown Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Night Sky
119 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
HQ Background Images