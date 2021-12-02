Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kouji Tsuru
@pafuxu
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Z 7_2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
building
architecture
worship
temple
shrine
outdoors
path
porch
torii
gate
walkway
arbour
garden
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Free pictures
Related collections
Still Life
75 photos
· Curated by Peter Fong
still
Life Images & Photos
plant
Facets of Light
160 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
Light Backgrounds
plant
Flower Images
Paint it Black
436 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers