Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Great Pyramid of Giza, Khufu and Cheops - El Giza, Cairo, Egypt
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
abandoned
egypt
exploration
heritage
hieroglyphics
Sun Images & Pictures
Travel Images
valley of the kings
wonder
pyramids
civilization
giza
necropolis
nile
pharaoh
temple
Tourism Pictures
archaeologist
afterlife
clear sky
Backgrounds
Related collections
Time Travel Project
80 photos · Curated by Jessica Varsames
Travel Images
history
HD Grey Wallpapers
Landscape
43 photos · Curated by Jane Chi
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
GÉLULLE
134 photos · Curated by Chienno Shana
gelulle
egypt
building