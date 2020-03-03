Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Max Kukurudziak
@maxkuk
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
rice
bali
ubud
indonesia
peace
HD Wallpapers
moment
terrace
field
outdoors
grassland
Nature Images
vegetation
plant
countryside
paddy field
land
Free images
Related collections
Textures
316 photos
· Curated by Dessa Bailey
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Shadow Play
68 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Urban Art
101 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
urban art
HD Graffiti Wallpapers
urban