FOR OUR CONCERNS, NAVY STRENGTH MEANS, QUITE SIMPLY, MORE FLAVOR. A BIGGER, BOLDER CANVAS TO IMBUE WITH OUR BOTANICALS – JUNIPER AND A SELECTION OF NORDIC BERRIES GIVE YOUR COCKTAILS AN UNFORGETTABLE KICK. We have updated the classic Navy Strength gin recipe with better, bolder ingredents and unforgettable flavor. The blend of organic juniper, Nordic berries, botanicals and Purity’s over-proof 34 times distilled spirit results in a striking, delicious blast of flavor adding real character to any cocktail.