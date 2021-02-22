Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
MChe Lee
@mclee
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 23, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
petal
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
asteraceae
geranium
Leaf Backgrounds
aster
daisies
daisy
insect
invertebrate
pollen
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #180: Unsplash
7 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
Eye Images
mammal
up above
174 photos
· Curated by rebelsinceday1
above
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
NHS 73
29 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
nh
text
uk