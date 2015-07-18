Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Melissa Askew
@melissaaskew
Download free
Gum Wall, Seattle, United States
Published on
July 19, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Canon_UseCase_Photos
42 photos
· Curated by Stavro Victor
outdoor
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Instagram Story Chinesisch
32 photos
· Curated by Ma Gebhardt
human
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
In the Details
140 photos
· Curated by Dan Dennis
detail
macro
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
gum wall
seattle
confectionery
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
united states
text
pikes market
candy
message
washington
love note
gum
note
gross
wall
message wall
object
Love Images
tourist
Free pictures