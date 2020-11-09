Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Graciela Martin
@gmart
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
closeup
branch
foliage
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leaves
bokeh
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #66: Chris Coyier
9 photos
· Curated by Chris Coyier
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
silhouette
Pink Spaces
156 photos
· Curated by RhondaK Native Florida Folk Artist
HD Pink Wallpapers
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Sometimes in Winter...
181 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers