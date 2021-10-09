Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Harsh Jani
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Meghalaya, India
Published
on
October 9, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
meghalaya
india
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
blossom
Flower Images
Leaf Backgrounds
petal
HD Cherry Blossom Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Dark and Moody
490 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
moody
HD Dark Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #104: The Noun Project
9 photos · Curated by The Noun Project
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
My Universe
48 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
universe
Star Images
night