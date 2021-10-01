Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ezequiel Garrido
@zegarr
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
4d
ago
Canon EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
bass equalizer
Related tags
band
photo
photography
equalizer
bass
guitar
Music Images & Pictures
sound
guitarr
sounds
electronics
vehicle
train
transportation
amplifier
hardware
Backgrounds
Related collections
Journey
78 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
journey
road
outdoor
Welcome to New York
153 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
york
new
building
Sun
57 photos
· Curated by laze.life
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures