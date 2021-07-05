Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vedang Tandel
@vedangtandel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
wildlife
goat
Animals Images & Pictures
Horse Images
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoors
Cow Images & Pictures
cattle
Nature Images
field
grassland
countryside
bull
Deer Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Analytics
49 photos
· Curated by Ginette Methot
analytic
work
business
Tranquil
47 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
tranquil
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Sweet Tooth
124 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
sweet
dessert
Food Images & Pictures