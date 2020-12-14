Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
The Tampa Bay Estuary Program
@tbep
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Fort De Soto Park, St. Petersburg, FL, USA
Published
on
December 14, 2020
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Reddish Egret | Fort De Soto | Photographer: Joe Whalen
Related tags
fort de soto park
st. petersburg
fl
usa
Birds Images
reddish egret
tampa
tampa bay
estuary
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
HD Grey Wallpapers
stork
heron
ardeidae
crane bird
flying
Free stock photos
Related collections
Workspace
13 photos
· Curated by Carolyne Stanley
workspace
office
work
Still Life
75 photos
· Curated by Peter Fong
still
Life Images & Photos
plant
Illuminated
179 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
illuminated
outdoor
Sun Images & Pictures