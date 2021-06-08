Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Matteo Steger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bern, Schweiz
Published
on
June 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Alcohol bottles above the bar with drink dispenser
Related tags
bern
schweiz
coffe shop
florian
coffeeshop vibes
coffee cup
restaurant
kaffee
shop
coffeemachine
pub
bar counter
lighting
worker
beverage
drink
alcohol
bottle
building
chandelier
Free images
Related collections
sport
161 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures
man
Collection #1: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
business
office
work
Expedition
132 photos
· Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
expedition
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images