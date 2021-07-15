Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nik Demidko
@demidroid
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 15, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
moss
mossy forest
close up
HD Forest Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
england
uk
branch
mossy branch
Nature Images
tree stump
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Wood Wallpapers
mammal
photography
photo
fungus
face
agaric
plant
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Clouds of Color
108 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Smoke Backgrounds
Collection #48: Dave Gamache
9 photos
· Curated by Dave Gamache
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Shapes and Patterns
23 photos
· Curated by Vic Yin
shape
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images