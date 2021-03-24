Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
LinkedIn Sales Solutions
@linkedinsalesnavigator
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Business & Work
Share
Info
Published on
March 24, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sales meeting in an open-plan office
Related tags
work from home
zoom call
office
virtual call
work
business
business woman
sales people
sales pro
real sales
sales
salesman
business meeting
People Images & Pictures
human
sitting
furniture
couch
HD PC Wallpapers
electronics
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
PR Zone
26 photos
· Curated by Chloe Walford-Smith
human
electronic
work
BA21M11
37 photos
· Curated by Caitlin Grieves
ba21m11
human
electronic
Work & Commerce
98 photos
· Curated by Emmie Päivärinta
work
human
office