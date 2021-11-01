Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Megan Stallings
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Savannah Botanical Gardens, Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, GA, USA
Published
on
November 1, 2021
Canon, EOS REBEL T5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Caterpillar on a stem
Related tags
savannah botanical gardens
eisenhower drive
savannah
ga
usa
caterpillar
macro photograhy
nature photography
garden
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
worm
insect
photo
photography
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Beautiful forests
33 photos
· Curated by Maria Victoria Portelles
HD Forest Wallpapers
outdoor
plant
India
160 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
india
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #36: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea
HD City Wallpapers