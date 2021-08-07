Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Erik Mclean
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Canon EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
dirt road
gravel
road
asphalt
tarmac
ground
plant
steeple
architecture
tower
building
spire
Free stock photos
Related collections
My Universe
48 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
universe
Star Images
night
Textures
1,688 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photos of 2018 | Q1
18 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers