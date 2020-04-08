Panipuri is a type of snack from the Indian subcontinent- it consists of a round, hollow "puri" - fried crisp and filled with a mixture of flavored water (known as imli pani), tamarind chutney, chili, chaat masala, potato, onion or chickpeas. Panipuri's name varies depending on the region - In Haryana it is known as 'paani patashi'; in Madhya Pradesh 'fulki'; in Uttar Pradesh 'golgappa', in Bengal and Nepal 'phuchka'; in parts of Gujarat 'pakodi'; in parts of Odisha, Bihar, South Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh 'gup chup'.