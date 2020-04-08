Go to Yashaswita Bhoir's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown and white food on white ceramic bowl
brown and white food on white ceramic bowl
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Detroit, Detroit, United States
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Panipuri is a type of snack from the Indian subcontinent- it consists of a round, hollow "puri" - fried crisp and filled with a mixture of flavored water (known as imli pani), tamarind chutney, chili, chaat masala, potato, onion or chickpeas. Panipuri's name varies depending on the region - In Haryana it is known as 'paani patashi'; in Madhya Pradesh 'fulki'; in Uttar Pradesh 'golgappa', in Bengal and Nepal 'phuchka'; in parts of Gujarat 'pakodi'; in parts of Odisha, Bihar, South Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh 'gup chup'.

Related collections

Motors
75 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
motor
Car Images & Pictures
Vintage Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking