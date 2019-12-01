Thiksay Monastery is located on Manali Leh Highway in Ladakh. It is situated on a hillock overlooking the Indus Valley with full view of the magnificent Stok range. Spon Palden Sherab with his Master Jangsem Sherab Zang, one of the six contemporary disciples of Lord Tsongkhapa, the founder of Gelugpa school of Tibetan Buddhism, responsible for the dissemination of his teachings to the remote provinces founded Thiksay monastery in 1433 AD. Tsongkhapa once prpohesied: My doctrine will flourish along the right side of the Indus River. This prophecy came to realization.