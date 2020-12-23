Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alex McCarthy
@4lexmccarthy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Tegucigalpa, Honduras
Published
on
December 23, 2020
Canon, EOS REBEL T5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Colorful blurry lights on a Christmas tree.
Related tags
tegucigalpa
honduras
Tree Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
christmas lights
bokeh
festive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Blur Backgrounds
colorful
Christmas Images
lighting
Light Backgrounds
flare
Free images
Related collections
Wallpapers
669 photos
· Curated by Wendy Brooks
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
xmas
79 photos
· Curated by Jen Pollard
xma
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Color palette
10 photos
· Curated by Belén Charro
HD Color Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
human