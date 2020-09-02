Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ryan Hughes
@shixma
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Grasmere, Ambleside, UK
Published
on
September 2, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
grasmere
ambleside
uk
Nature Images
wall
countryside
rock
rural
Mountain Images & Pictures
Landscape Images & Pictures
bracken
Grass Backgrounds
dry stone
cloudy
Best Stone Pictures & Images
path
valley
lake district
fern
sunny
Free pictures
Related collections
GrapeSeed Collective
104 photos
· Curated by Jill Knobeloch
HD Wood Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
wall
Wonderland
56 photos
· Curated by Marcus Ganahl
wonderland
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Post imperial priests
6 photos
· Curated by Bastiaan Waagmeester
outdoor
building
countryside