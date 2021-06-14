Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anna Stampfli
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
road
HD Forest Wallpapers
Forest Backgrounds
walking
plant
ground
tree trunk
fir
abies
vegetation
conifer
outdoors
Nature Images
land
woodland
Free stock photos
Related collections
Cabin life
18 photos · Curated by Gemma Evans
cabin
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
woman
187 photos · Curated by MA WENJUAN
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Subtle September
51 photos · Curated by Geoffrey Datema
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
urban