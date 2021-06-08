Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The Himalayas
Related tags
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
peak
aerial
bhutan
camp
HD Holiday Wallpapers
india
river
rocky
Gradient Backgrounds
Landscape Images & Pictures
Beautiful Pictures & Images
distance
drone
altitude
Space Images & Pictures
vast
plate
plateau
Backgrounds
Related collections
Women Are Amazing
49 photos
· Curated by Chance Brown
Women Images & Pictures
human
female
minimal
177 photos
· Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
minimal
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Veggies
82 photos
· Curated by Belinda Vega
veggy
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures