Go to Bianca Jordan's profile
@biancajordan
Download free
photo of empty laundy shop
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial
East Village, New York, United States
Published on Apple, iPhone
Free to use under the Unsplash License

1st Ave Laundry Center

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

east village
New York Pictures & Images
united states
laundromat
laundry
interior
Silver Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
store
laundrycenter
laundrymat
newyork
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
diner
meal
restaurant
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Industrial kitchen
19 photos · Curated by Mif Tran
kitchen
chef
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking