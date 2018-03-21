Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bianca Jordan
@biancajordan
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
East Village, New York, United States
Published
on
March 21, 2018
Apple, iPhone
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
1st Ave Laundry Center
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
east village
New York Pictures & Images
united states
laundromat
laundry
interior
Silver Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
store
laundrycenter
laundrymat
newyork
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
diner
meal
restaurant
Creative Commons images
Related collections
T&T
16 photos · Curated by Jo Appel
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
liza's stuff
112 photos · Curated by Abbie
Women Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
Industrial kitchen
19 photos · Curated by Mif Tran
kitchen
chef
human