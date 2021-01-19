Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nadine Marfurt
@nadine3
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
St. Gallen, Switzerland
Published
on
January 19, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
switzerland
st. gallen
single tree
snow mountain
snow tree
path
pathway
winter hike
st.gallen
winter landscape
swiss
swiss alps
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Winter Images & Pictures
blizzard
Backgrounds
Related collections
WINTER DREAMS
51 photos
· Curated by Rainer Bleek
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
MOUNTAIN
80 photos
· Curated by Lauren Swanson
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter
123 photos
· Curated by Anne Pelland
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor