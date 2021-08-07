Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Thủy Vũ
@mizu2711
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
X-E3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
droplet
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Christmas
315 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Collection #84: Dann Petty
8 photos
· Curated by Dann Petty
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Homegrown
17 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
homegrown
plant
Food Images & Pictures