Windmills are a characteristic feature of the Cyclades. They operated on most Cycladic islands, from the 16th until late 19th century, taking advantage of the strong winds to grind local agricultural products, mostly wheat and barley. . There are still many windmills on the Greek islands, but not in their original use. Some of them have been repaired to work as museums or art exhibition halls, while others have been turned into houses that can be rented out. .