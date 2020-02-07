Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
ThisisEngineering RAEng
@thisisengineering
Download free
Published on
February 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Male mechanical engineer fits prosthetic limbs
Share
Info
Related collections
Helping Hands
45 photos
· Curated by Tiffany James
hand
human
Health Images
down
19 photos
· Curated by kimjj hj
down
HD Computer Wallpapers
software
Community Change
190 photos
· Curated by gianna ramos
human
crowd
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
chair
furniture
sitting
People Images & Pictures
human
wheelchair
machine
wheel
engineering
prosthetic
engineer
amputee
clothing
footwear
shoe
apparel
physiotherapy
physical therapy
physio
remedial exercise
Free stock photos