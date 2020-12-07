Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Luke Peterson
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
bush
vegetation
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
conifer
rug
fern
moss
Flower Images
blossom
Grass Backgrounds
Nature Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoors
Free images
Related collections
The Civil Rights Movement in Color
20 photos
· Curated by Unseen Histories
right
history
colorized
Natural wonders
319 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Textures
1,674 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers