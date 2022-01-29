Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexei Maridashvili
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Old man sharing a bench with a cat
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cat Images & Pictures
old age
old man
black and white portrait
sunny day
daylight
light and shadow
furniture
bench
People Images & Pictures
human
sitting
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
pet
clothing
apparel
portrait
photography
Public domain images
Related collections
orange & red
106 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
HD Red Wallpapers
HD Orange Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
café y té
84 photos · Curated by Lety Solano
cafe
Coffee Images
Food Images & Pictures
Great New Zealand Collection (NZ)
74 photos · Curated by Werner Sevenster
nz
zealand
new