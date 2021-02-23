Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jovyn Chamb
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tura, Meghalaya, India
Published
on
February 23, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Pelga Falls in Tura Garo Hills
Related tags
india
tura
meghalaya
Nature Images
water falls
rivers
garo hills
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
river
rock
plant
vegetation
cliff
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
land
promontory
Mountain Images & Pictures
shoreline
wilderness
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Moody Landscapes
38 photos
· Curated by Martha Bergmann
moody
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Food & Drink
141 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
drink
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Great New Zealand Collection (NZ)
74 photos
· Curated by Werner Sevenster
nz
zealand
new