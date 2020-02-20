Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Patrick Mueller
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Austria
Published on
February 20, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
austria
HD Grey Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
mountain range
peak
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
glacier
slope
Tree Images & Pictures
Winter Images & Pictures
summit
quiet
ski
alps
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Sky Wallpapers
Gradient Backgrounds
Public domain images
Related collections
Nature
509 photos
· Curated by Travis James
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature
32 photos
· Curated by Eider Gil
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature, Doğa
27 photos
· Curated by ekrem osmanoglu
outdoor
mountain range
peak