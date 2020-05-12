Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Romeio Paul
@johnromeio
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
May 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Money Plant in Bottle
Related tags
jar
vase
pottery
plant
blossom
ornament
ikebana
flower arrangement
Flower Images
HD Art Wallpapers
Pineapple Backgrounds
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
potted plant
flower bouquet
Free stock photos
Related collections
Road Trip #1: From Bavaria to Venice
65 photos
· Curated by Karsten Würth
road
bavarium
Cloud Pictures & Images
People
529 photos
· Curated by Isaac Holmgren
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures
Trees
1,005 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
outdoor