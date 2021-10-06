Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kostiantyn Li
@leekos
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 6, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Autumn colorful leaves background
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
ground
foliage
beauty
Brown Backgrounds
countryside
HD Gold Wallpapers
Halloween Images & Pictures
season
seasonal
Texture Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Abstract Wallpapers
bright
card
colored
Creative Images
creativeness
Creative Commons images
Related collections
FESTIVE
74 photos
· Curated by Katie Schwendi
festive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Weddings
169 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
bride
Moving Light
43 photos
· Curated by J O
Light Backgrounds
night
Fireworks Images & Pictures