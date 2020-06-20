Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Olga Tutunaru
@otutunaru
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 20, 2020
Canon, EOS 100D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A glass of lavender
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lavender
Flower Images
glass
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
blossom
Flower Images
pottery
jar
vase
Free stock photos
Related collections
Healing Hands
63 photos · Curated by Annie Mitev
healing
hand
Flower Images
DB | einfach gut leben
20 photos · Curated by Julia Perndl
plant
Flower Images
herb
Jackson & Porter
6 photos · Curated by Genesis Doubledee
HD Grey Wallpapers
vase
office