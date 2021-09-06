Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Phạm Chung 🇻🇳
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 6, 2021
FUJI PHOTO FILM CO., LTD., SP-3000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
shelf
HD Black Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
pantry
furniture
apparel
clothing
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
The Architecture Catwalk
17 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
architecture
building
line
Atmosphères/Magic in the air
76 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloudy
872 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
cloudy
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor