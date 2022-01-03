Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kay Sonntag
@rellik_1
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Barsinghausen, Germany
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Sony Alpha 7 II, Macro, Petal and Calyx, Plants, Indoor
Related tags
barsinghausen
germany
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Flower Images
blossom
droplet
petal
Rose Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Phone Backgrounds
405 photos
· Curated by Andy Holmes
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Au Naturel
123 photos
· Curated by Jesse Belleque
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Christmas
314 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures