Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Meg Boulden
@mboulden
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 18, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
rock
Texture Backgrounds
natural texture
rock texture
Texture Backgrounds
Texture Backgrounds
natural textures
HD Grey Wallpapers
ground
soil
outdoors
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
mud
HD Water Wallpapers
basin
Creative Commons images
Related collections
white out
96 photos · Curated by Kari Shea
HD White Wallpapers
minimal
HQ Background Images
Tranquil
47 photos · Curated by Jennifer Ann
tranquil
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Facets of Light
160 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
Light Backgrounds
plant
Flower Images