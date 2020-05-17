Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
James Lee
@picsbyjameslee
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Film
Share
Info
Carlisle Bay, Barbados
Published
on
May 18, 2020
Canon, EOS Rebel T6i
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
35mm film negative shot with digital SLR and recolored.
Related tags
carlisle bay
barbados
film photography
Fish Images
puffer
diving
coral
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
explore
underwater
experimental
film
negative
invert
35mm
slide
camera
old
develop
Public domain images
Related collections
Abstract Nature
16 photos
· Curated by Thirumurugan Somasundaram
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Collection #150: Jeff Sheldon
9 photos
· Curated by Jeff Sheldon
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Medium Highlights
75 photos
· Curated by Medium
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human