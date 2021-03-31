Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sergi Dolcet Escrig
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 31, 2021
Apple, iPhone 8
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
House Images
woman body
Women Images & Pictures
manikin
model
bust
designer
People Images & Pictures
clothes
door
body
patrones
tailoring
fashion designer
fashion
room
fabric
mannequin
lamp
HD Wood Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Fashion
98 photos
· Curated by Eva Pingo
fashion
clothing
apparel
INSPO WORK
254 photos
· Curated by Melissa Gavidia
fashion
HD Grey Wallpapers
style
Fashion Sewing
55 photos
· Curated by Colleen Lea
fashion
sewing
craft