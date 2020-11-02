Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tite Zobaran
@titezobaran
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
November 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lettucce
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
lettuce
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
plantation
veggie
vegan
salad
healthy
Health Images
veggies
leaves
Free pictures
Related collections
Frozen South
144 photos
· Curated by Lilen Carvajal
frozen
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Burgers
6 photos
· Curated by Johanna Lunzmann
burger
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Smart Life Farms
151 photos
· Curated by Amber Pattillo
farm
plant
HD Green Wallpapers