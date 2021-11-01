Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shashi Prakash Gautam
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, Karimanti, Karnataka
Published
on
November 1, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
ranganathittu bird sanctuary
karimanti
karnataka
flying
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
heron
ardeidae
egret
crane bird
beak
stork
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Adventure & Action
111 photos
· Curated by Mrg Simon
adventure
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures
The Colour Purple
63 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
colour
HD Purple Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Here Comes The Rain
50 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
rain
raindrop
HD Grey Wallpapers