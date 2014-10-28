Go to Mike Kenneally's profile
@asthetik
Download free
close photography of black jack planer near chisel
close photography of black jack planer near chisel
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Shaving wood

Related collections

cnc
25 photos · Curated by Anna Bertilsson
cnc
tool
HD Wood Wallpapers
Tischler
14 photos · Curated by Fernanda von
tischler
tool
HD Wood Wallpapers
Labor Day
27 photos · Curated by We Collect
tool
work
hand
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking