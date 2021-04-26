Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mathias P.R. Reding
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
France
Published on
April 26, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
blossom
Flower Images
plant
petal
geranium
Leaf Backgrounds
france
sunlight
Free pictures
Related collections
Yellow + Grey
292 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
flora
#SPACEDchallenge
30 photos
· Curated by Greg Rakozy
spacedchallenge
Space Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #28: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor