Testing three camouflage designs in dry stoney terrain. Which is best? My aim is to provide better camouflage for anti-poaching rangers so that they can be safer and more effective in their jobs. I am prepared to donate any one of my designs free to any conservation organization involved in anti-poaching. On the left is Cross Terrain Mid to Dry, in the middle is MultiCam which is one of the best camouflage designs in the world, and on the right Cross Terrain Mid to Wet. For more info, visit my site CamouflagePatterns.WordPress.com.