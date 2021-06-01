Go to Brett Jordan's profile
@brett_jordan
Download free
text
text
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

Magical
52 photos · Curated by Becca Berggren
magical
plant
field
Father's Day
34 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
father
child
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking