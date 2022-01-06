Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
The Happy Toe
@thehappytoe
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
socks
sportswear
cotton
cotton socks
Summer Images & Pictures
clothing
apparel
footwear
pants
People Images & Pictures
human
shoe
heel
jeans
denim
Free images
Related collections
camping
95 photos · Curated by B B
camping
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
Light Interiors
381 photos · Curated by Laurel Harrison
Light Backgrounds
interior
indoor
Texture
265 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers