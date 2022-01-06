Go to The Happy Toe's profile
@thehappytoe
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

socks
sportswear
cotton
cotton socks
Summer Images & Pictures
clothing
apparel
footwear
pants
People Images & Pictures
human
shoe
heel
jeans
denim
Free images

Related collections

Light Interiors
381 photos · Curated by Laurel Harrison
Light Backgrounds
interior
indoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking