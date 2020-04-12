Go to Kate Trifo's profile
@katetrifo
Download free
green cactus in white plastic pot
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

cactus in a white pot in front of white wall

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
pebble
cactus

Related collections

Festive moments with friends
43 photos · Curated by Unsplash Trends
friend
festive
Christmas Images
Luxury Coast
76 photos · Curated by Laguna Beach Realtor
coast
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
Wet
732 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
wet
outdoor
sea
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking