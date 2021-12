De Brazza's Monkey (Cercopithecus Neglectus) There are 138 species in the old world monkey species and Cercopithecus neglectus can be differentiated from other species because of its pronounced white beard and orangish or brownish diadem. This specie is native and endemic to central Africa and parts of East Africa ad Uganda has a healthy Population. Shoot at the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre there is a troop rooming freely in the tress around this place.