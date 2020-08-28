Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sebastian Gómez
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 29, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mountain goat
goat
oreamnos americanus
rocky mountain goat
capra
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
wallaby
kangaroo
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoors
wilderness
Nature Images
abies
fir
wildlife
Backgrounds
Related collections
Two's a Crowd
349 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
two
People Images & Pictures
friend
Pacific Northwest
77 photos
· Curated by Carol Doane
pacific northwest
united state
outdoor
Signs and Type
45 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
type
sign
Light Backgrounds